Previous
Next
Karoo Stopover by seacreature
Photo 2561

Karoo Stopover

Arrived at my overnight stopover very late due to roadworks on the Van Rhyn's Pass which delayed me by at least an hour and a half. But at least I arrived in time to unpack my overnight things just before it got dark.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jo ace
Beautiful colours and touch of light at the top
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise