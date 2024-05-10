Previous
Tomorrow by seacreature
Photo 2570

Tomorrow

Family friends have a daughter having a 9 year old birthday party, with a 10 minute slot of Go Karting booked at the venue. Maddy was so keen to be a "big girl" and ride in "the bumper cars". The minimum age for the Go Karts is 9 years old with a minimum height requirement but for little ones like Maddy they can be accommodated in a double Go Kart. So much excitement, but within a couple of slow rounds she was petrified and I took her away crying while her daddy continued on his own with a lot more speed.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

