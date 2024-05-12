Sign up
Photo 2572
Mother's Day Lunch
Burrata Pizza. Probably the most expensive pizza I have ever ordered, but probably the most delicious pizza I have ever eaten. Haven't ever had anything like this before.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Tags
pizza
,
mother's day
,
burrata
