Simone

"Hush hush. It's time for your dudu, Simone"

Simone was my daughter's baby doll which I kept safely stored away for many years just in case I ever had a granddaughter, and of course was brought out as soon as Maddy was big enough to want to play with baby dolls. She is still in really good condition - much better than many of Maddy's new baby dolls, so it just goes to show the quality back then must have been pretty good.