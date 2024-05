Wildebees

We took a drive to a nature reserve we hadn't previously heard about - Rietvlei Nature Reserve just outside Pretoria (about 40min drive each way to the gate). It is a very small nature reserve but it listed quite a lot of wildlife and there was a lovely picnic area. We did see quite a lot of game, but sadly all the zebra and antelope were much too far away in the bush to get any decent shots. There were a couple dehorned rhino close to the road, but they were mostly hidden away in dense bush