Previous
Next
A new boat in town by seacreature
Photo 2605

A new boat in town

Or at least I don't recall having seen this one before. He is tied up at the holding jetty so perhaps he is en-route somewhere, or maybe waiting for a berth in the marina?
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise