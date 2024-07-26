Sign up
Photo 2631
Pappachinos
My last afternoon so I stopped at Pappachinos restaurant between school and home to buy Maddy an ice cream and let her play for a while in the play area there. She is on a mission to master the big kids monkey bars now.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
