Crawling down Van Rhyn's Pass

I can't recall ever having been glad to be stuck behind half a dozen heavy trucks on the road, but crawling down the pass at 20km/h was actually such a pleasure. I was going so slowly there was time to look around at the scenery and really appreciate it, and I even felt safe taking a photo with my cellphone in spite of the hairpin bends as I was almost completely stationary at times.