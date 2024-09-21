Taal Monument

Taal is the Afrikaans word for Language. I have been meaning to go to this monument "forever". It was something Don and I meant to do and never got around to it. I absolutely fell in love with the place and will definitely go back there with a wide angle lens. I loved all the curves and the symbolism and felt a huge sense of peace and "oneness" as I strolled around touching the granite and admiring the curves, the view ...

Some Quick Facts.

Main column is 57m high and open at the top to represent the eternal growth of the language

Shorter column beside it 26m high and represents South Africa

The feet of these two columns rest in a fountain of water - water symbolizes life

The 3 shorter columns on the left represent the European languages that shaped Afrikaans while the black and indonesian languages are represented by structures not in this pic.