Defensive by seacreature
Photo 2699

Defensive

My doglets and I were no threat to his family as they were held back on leads, but I guess he didn't know that as he hissed furiously at us walking past, so I didn't want to stress him out by spending any longer trying to get a better composed photo
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
740% complete

narayani ace
You’ve captured the hiss!
November 25th, 2024  
