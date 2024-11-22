Previous
Misty by seacreature
Misty

A cold and misty morning. The fishermen carry their crates of fish from the end of the jetty to the waiting "bakkie" or SUV to take it away for processing into bokkoms (salted and dried mullet. It's an acquired taste. I haven't acquired it.)
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani ace
Hard to believe it’s nearly summer!
November 25th, 2024  
