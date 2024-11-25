Sign up
Photo 2705
Nobody would guess it, but ...
... I took this particular shot because I was attracted to that teensy little orange kayak way over on the other side of the marina. But it is completely lost in all the busy-ness of the reflections over there. Oh well, win some, lose some. LOL
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2705
photos
40
followers
12
following
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
Diana
ace
Still a lovely shot and scene.
November 25th, 2024
