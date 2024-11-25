Previous
Nobody would guess it, but ... by seacreature
Nobody would guess it, but ...

... I took this particular shot because I was attracted to that teensy little orange kayak way over on the other side of the marina. But it is completely lost in all the busy-ness of the reflections over there. Oh well, win some, lose some. LOL
Desi

@seacreature
Diana ace
Still a lovely shot and scene.
November 25th, 2024  
