Russian Comfrey flower developing

I didn't know Russian Comfrey got flowers - this is a first for me on my plant so I have been watching it with interest. Not the best pic - was a bit breezy this afternoon when I got home from Cape Town so I struggled with focus, but it is all I have for today so it will have to do. Went for my 3 monthly checkup today. All clear again so now I only need to go back in 6 months. Yay.