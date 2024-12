Knitting for Barbie

Maddy's Christmas List, painstakingly written by 4 year, old fingers just learning to write included Barbie clothes and shoes among other things. So this Gogo has been busy making some dresses, skirts and blouses, not for her Christmas gift but just for the little treat I always arrive with. Sometimes the treat I bring is just a packet of jelly babies. This time it is some home made goodies for Barbie. Much healthier option!