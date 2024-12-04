Sign up
Photo 2712
Oh what a beautiful morning
Delightful to be out in the early morning watching the seals flop around lazily in the river while the fishermen carried their catch off the boat
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
