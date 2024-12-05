Sign up
Previous
Photo 2713
Misty
Cold and dark and misty this morning when I took the dogs out walking. Very glad to have my jacket still hanging on the coat hook by my front door! Although it is supposed to be summer I can't quite manage to pack it away yet
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
5th December 2024 7:17am
