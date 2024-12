And then the buffalo arrived ...

Grumpy and aggressive we could see the animals on the distant shores of this water hole moving back as soon as the buffalo came down to drink.

It was a very pretty scene from the viewing site but not suitable for photographing any of the animals themselves as even at 400mm (my biggest heaviest lens at its greatest zoom) the animals were still quite small in the scene. Guess I should have done some more zoomed out shots as well to show the overall scene but I wasn't thinking very well.