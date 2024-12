Last Day

I didn't get many photos on our last day. Our game drive time was very limited as we had to check out before 10am and still needed to get back to the last night lodge to pack our stuff and have breakfast. We didn't see anything different that Barry was about to stop for other than this huge herd of buffalo for which we had no choice but to stop as it was a narrow gravel road and they were not about to move off the road. Animals definitely have right of way in Kruger Park