Holiday Memory

No photo today - just been so busy with chores in the house so here is another one of Impala from our recent Kruger Park visit. I commented that the river is not far away so I wondered why they were drinking from a puddle in the road. My daughter answered "there are no crocs in the puddle" and I realised how obvious it was if I had only thought about it. There certainly is danger lurking in the rivers and water holes in Kruger Park.