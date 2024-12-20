Kenton on Sea

The first day of our seaside holiday at Kenton on Sea in the Eastern Cape after a 1am departure to achieve a good few hours of the 12hour drive with Maddy still asleep in her car seat, and to actually get to see the ocean on the first day. For my family in landlocked Gauteng, seeing the sea or the beach is something very special as they don't get to the beach very often. This is actually the lagoon or mouth of the Bushman's River, with the actual sea and waves on the other side of the sand bank behind.