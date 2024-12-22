Poor Man's Drive

They call it "Poor Man's Drive" because it is a public road between two privately owned and very expensive Game Ranches, so being a public road neither Game Ranch can charge an entrance fee to drive through and perhaps have a chance of seeing rhino, elephant, giraffe or more. Although a public road, this road is in a state of serious disrepair and I wouldn't attempt it without a 4x4.

The weather was a bit "iffy" today, not really beach weather, so it seemed a good day for a drive, albeit a very bumpy one.