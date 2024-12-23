Previous
Learning to fish with Uncle Martin by seacreature
Learning to fish with Uncle Martin

Maddy was absolutely enthralled after the excitement of catching 8 fish (which were all thrown back as too small). She now desperately wants her own fishing rod but it must be pink!
23rd December 2024

@seacreature
