The view site

An 8km long and fairly taxing walk up and down steep inclines through the forest and up and down steep dunes along the shoreline. My daughter carried Maddy in the backpack for the first 2km to this view site, after which my son in law took the back pack for most of the remainder of the walk. I carried Maddy on my hip for about half a kilometer, but carrying her on my hip up the steep inclines was more than I could manage for long (I think the backpack would have been easier actually!)