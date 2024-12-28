Previous
The Annual Kariega "Anything That Floats" by seacreature
The Annual Kariega "Anything That Floats"

This event - totally dependent on the times of the tides, takes place annually just after Christmas where young folk take to the river to float upstream on the incoming tide to a venue called Horns Up, on literally anything that floats.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

