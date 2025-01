The Big Pineapple

Very windy today, and rather overcast so we decided it wouldn't be pleasant on the beach and took a drive to Bathurst where I bought the most delicious pineapples I have ever had in my life! I was kind of hoping to go to Addo Elephant Park but a look at yr.no convinced us that as the temps there were predicted to be in the 40's we would rather not head in that direction