I was blown away when I saw this ...

An absolutely lovely walk to this breathtakingly beautiful spot, not accessible by any means other than a walk of about 2.5km each way at low tide only, and lots of scrambling down (and then up to get out of here) steep dunes and some scary rocks where a mis step or tumble would result in some very nasty cuts and grazes. But so worth it for the scenery and for this incredible isolated beach.