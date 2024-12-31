Previous
Last sunset of 2024 by seacreature
Last sunset of 2024

It was back to work on the 2nd for my daughter and son in law, so they decided it would be better to leave Kenton on Sea on the 31st and stop over at Aliwal North for the night instead of trying to do the 11 hour journey in one day on the 1st. So we stayed at this pleasant lodge on the banks of the Orange River. Very hot in Aliwal North, but our room was air conditioned and there was a lovely swimming pool over looking the Orange River, a kiddie play ground, and a really great little restaurant with this lovely view.
