Barbie Shopping Expedition

After we arrived home again, I gave Maddy a little shopping trolley and a whole bunch of miniature groceries that were given away by one of our supermarket chains (Checkers) every time one spent R100 or more. In spite of all the new Christmas gifts these minis and shopping trolley are the new favourite toys as they are "Barbie sized" so Ken and the Barbies can go shopping for more than just shoes and clothes. Here I found her school lunch boxes with divisions that she could stock like supermarket shelves and then let her Barbie select the groceries to pile in the shopping trolley.