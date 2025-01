Maddy Magnet

We went to a different shopping centre where there is a "homemade ice cream shop" especially for an ice cream for each of us. The little water feature that looks like it is designed for little children to run through was an instant Maddy magnet and pleas to not to get too wet fell on deaf ears. In fact she was more interested in running around in the little water fountains than in going to the ice cream shop a little further on.