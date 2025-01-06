Previous
Lying in by seacreature
Photo 2737

Lying in

Maddy came upstairs to creep into my bed sometime during the middle of the night. What a privilege it is to wake up in the morning snuggled up with this precious little bundle. And Nala fits on my bed too, and usually spends most of her nights upstairs with me when I am in Jo'burg, whilst Cody, the other family dog, always remains in the master bedroom at night. Just wish we could get Maddy to dump that night time "bottie". At 4 years old she certainly doesn't need a bottle any longer. Now it is a comfort thing like her pink teddy bear.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Annie-Sue ace
Happy tumbled scene :-)
January 7th, 2025  
