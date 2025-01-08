Jigsaw Puzzles

We haven't done jigsaw puzzles at all yet this visit to Jo'burg so this afternoon I told Maddy she must choose one of the boxes. No, she wanted to watch tv, she said, so I responded that she could only watch tv after we did a puzzle. She chose this box of 4 puzzles of various sizes in terms of the number of pieces from 35 pieces up to 70 pieces. The first 35 piece puzzle went rather slowly as she had to get the hang of it again, but by the time she was doing the 70 piece puzzle she was sailing through it very quickly.