Visiting an old friend

My flight back to Cape Town was last Thursday, but my friend where my car was parked for the duration of my time away went into hospital with an abscess in her throat on Thursday leaving keys to her house with the neighbour for me to get in. That meant I couldn't pick up my dogs and go back home as I have had to stay and look after my friend's very old dog who is on heart tablets, arthritis tablets etc. So today after visiting Jeanette in hospital, I went to visit my old photobuddy, Karen, who left Port Owen almost a year ago to live in Strand. Didn't take many photos because we had so much talking to catch up on, but this is the view from her apartment in Strand.