Visiting an old friend by seacreature
Visiting an old friend

My flight back to Cape Town was last Thursday, but my friend where my car was parked for the duration of my time away went into hospital with an abscess in her throat on Thursday leaving keys to her house with the neighbour for me to get in. That meant I couldn't pick up my dogs and go back home as I have had to stay and look after my friend's very old dog who is on heart tablets, arthritis tablets etc. So today after visiting Jeanette in hospital, I went to visit my old photobuddy, Karen, who left Port Owen almost a year ago to live in Strand. Didn't take many photos because we had so much talking to catch up on, but this is the view from her apartment in Strand.
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana ace
What a fabulous view and great capture, you were almost in my backyard! Maybe we can get together here sometime soon. I would love to meet both of you :-)
January 14th, 2025  
narayani ace
Fabulous view, and sounds a lovely day apart from not getting to see your pups.
January 14th, 2025  
