Jeanette's Garden

- smile - title came to mind and made me think of ShutterCal and Meotzi (Caryn) with Charles' Garden that we all came to know so well. Jeanette has a small but well planned garden with a number of beautiful rose bushes and a small patch of lawn for Bonjour (the old French Poodle). It was drizzling today so I didn't have to water the garden, but went out and got my camera wet trying to shoot one of the roses. Had to try a few shots to try and time it right as it swayed around in the wind.