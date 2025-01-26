Previous
Home Grown by seacreature
Home Grown

Unlike store bought peppers, mine are far from perfect - funny shapes and noshed in places by birds and insects. But they are sun ripened and organic so I am sure they will be healthy and delicious
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
