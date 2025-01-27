Grrrr!

This strange image is simply a record of a frustration. I have a Malawian man that comes to help me in the garden one day a week. I saw big holes gouged into my lawn when I was watering after he had left a couple of weeks ago. I asked him about it when he came again last week and he said "Mama must sharpen the lawnmower blade". Upon investigation I found he had managed to inflict this damage on the blade. No wonder it gouged holes in the lawn. The frustrating thing is he never said anything to me, and even worse continued to mow the lawn making holes in several places! I can only think he tried mowing over the brick paving around my cycad instead of edge trimming it?