Photo 2751
In my front yard
Is this where Howard managed to damage the lawnmower blade so badly? Those yellow patches are the gouges in my once "perfect" lawn.
28th January 2025
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2752
photos
40
followers
12
following
753% complete
View this month »
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
26th January 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
