Test Drive by seacreature
Photo 2752

Test Drive

I had to go into Cape Town for an important meeting so when I saw this Barbie car advertised on Facebook Marketplace at a very good price, I took the opportunity to make a small detour to go and purchase it from a young lady in her 20s selling her old toys. I am so excited at having found this car at only R100 when a new one in the store is about R700. Yes it is an old model, and a bit scuffed and played with, but I think Maddy will love it. Can't wait to give it to her when I next go to Jo'burg.

My Barbie (I have one at my house to test the clothes I make for Maddy) is test driving and she fits in fine.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Chris Cook ace
What a find! Maddy will love it.
January 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great find, Maddy will be thrilled to bits!
January 30th, 2025  
