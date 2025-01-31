Previous
We had rain last night by seacreature
Photo 2753

We had rain last night

After extremely hot weather for the past few weeks with temperatures in the 30s and early 40s, we had some very welcome rain last night and a delightfully cool day today
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana ace
Beautifully captured. Thank goodness the heatwave has been broken.
January 31st, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely shot of this rose with the raindrops on the petals.
January 31st, 2025  
