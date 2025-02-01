Previous
Like a mirror by seacreature
Photo 2754

Like a mirror

Not a cloud in the sky. Not a breeze to be felt but fortunately it was a little cooler this morning so okay to be out walking a little later than normal
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Mona ace
And those blues, and the composition, magical.
February 2nd, 2025  
