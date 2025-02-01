Sign up
Photo 2754
Like a mirror
Not a cloud in the sky. Not a breeze to be felt but fortunately it was a little cooler this morning so okay to be out walking a little later than normal
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2755
photos
40
followers
12
following
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st February 2025 8:25am
Mona
ace
And those blues, and the composition, magical.
February 2nd, 2025
