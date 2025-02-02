Previous
What a difference a day makes by seacreature
Photo 2755

What a difference a day makes

Once again the marina is like a mirror, but today is hot again, oh so hot, and cloudy this morning. Even the denim jeans I washed this morning were dry within an hour or two on the line!
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

