Photo 2757
Tomorrow
Not too sure why no photos today. But this is from tomorrow morning instead. Cold and dark and misty - but only for a little while until the sun burned the mist off and then it became bright blue and hot
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th February 2025 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
Amazing contrast in the two shots
February 5th, 2025
