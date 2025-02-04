Previous
Tomorrow by seacreature
Photo 2757

Tomorrow

Not too sure why no photos today. But this is from tomorrow morning instead. Cold and dark and misty - but only for a little while until the sun burned the mist off and then it became bright blue and hot
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Annie-Sue ace
Amazing contrast in the two shots
February 5th, 2025  
