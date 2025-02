The Hunter of the East has caught all the masts in a noose of light

It is so hot lately in the day time that I have to walk the dogs fairly early to be home before it becomes unpleasant walking. Seeing the sun lighting up the masts while the yachts were still in shadow made me think of Omar Khayyam's poem

Awake for morning in the bowl of night

Has flung the stone that put the stars to flight

And Lo, the Hunter of the East has caught

The Sultan's turret in a noose of light