I managed to repair the bird feeder

- and discovered that my precious 100-400mm lens won't autofocus any longer. Google informs me that this is a fairly common issue with those old 1st generation Canon lenses, but I really cannot afford any new gear now, so hopefully I will be able to get it repaired. My gear is so outdated now that the main camera store in Cape Town won't even look at it any longer - they referred me to a little company when I phoned them



Don made this bird feeder for me at least a decade ago, and the perches had broken completely so there was nothing for the birdies to land on. So I went and bought a drill bit and managed to drill out the old glued in, rotten dowels and replace them with new dowels. Another teensy step on the path to independence since Don died.