Cool & Dark & Cloudy by seacreature
Photo 2763

Cool & Dark & Cloudy

Well that's how the morning started, which was great for walking the dogs, but it soon became another hot day. Fortunately although the days are still very hot, our nights are becoming quite cool these days so it is much easier to sleep comfortably
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

