Tomorrow evening by seacreature
Photo 2765

Tomorrow evening

All my good intentions to take a photo a day again like I used to in the past came to nought! Life has been a bit chaotic - running off to the vet in Vredenburg half and hour drive each way for Max who has been coughing badly - heart condition and the tabs he was on weren't helping. And running around finding anti-tetanus injections and a nursing sister to administer it as there was no-one available in the clinic over the weekend when I suffered quite a bad dog bite on the back of my hand, and contractors starting work on sanding and waxing my wooden window frames .... but this evening I decided I needed me time again and went down to the harbour thinking we might have a good sunset. It wasn't - the sun had evaporated all the clouds in the west but after a stinking hot day well into the thirties it was actually refreshing to be down there in the cold wind blowing off the sea.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Mona ace
Oh Dear, what a difficult time. Good you found some me time and at least found a cool breeze. Sending good vibes your way, and hope that Max will get better soon. And you too.
February 19th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely!
February 19th, 2025  
