Tomorrow evening

All my good intentions to take a photo a day again like I used to in the past came to nought! Life has been a bit chaotic - running off to the vet in Vredenburg half and hour drive each way for Max who has been coughing badly - heart condition and the tabs he was on weren't helping. And running around finding anti-tetanus injections and a nursing sister to administer it as there was no-one available in the clinic over the weekend when I suffered quite a bad dog bite on the back of my hand, and contractors starting work on sanding and waxing my wooden window frames .... but this evening I decided I needed me time again and went down to the harbour thinking we might have a good sunset. It wasn't - the sun had evaporated all the clouds in the west but after a stinking hot day well into the thirties it was actually refreshing to be down there in the cold wind blowing off the sea.