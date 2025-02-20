The Day Is Done

- and the night shall be filled with music, and the cares that infest the day, shall fold their tents like arabs, and as silently steal away.

One of my favourite poems



We had a delightfully cool misty start to the day, but it rapidly became another incredibly hot day with temperatures in the 30's, so after a day of vacuuming and mopping I treated myself to some time in the pool in between watering the garden in the late afternoon. I wasn't planning on going out again for sunset - I was still in my bathing costume feeding dogs and eating my own supper, but suddenly decided to pull a pair of jeans and t-shirt on and head on out. Got to the river just as the sun was sinking below the horizon. What a lovely balmy evening. Loads of people had decided to go to the river to unwind after the heat of the day.