Scattering Ashes

Don died in Feb 2019 and later that same year my daughter and her husband, step son and his wife, and I all went to the place I chose as being special to Don and me to scatter his ashes. But my step daughter was unable to be with us at that time so my daughter suggested we keep some of his ashes back in the box for Lindy in case she wanted to scatter any ashes. I told her about it, and showed her that I put the box of ashes in the basket of Don's trike that Lindy had wanted and Don promised she could have. She probably wasn't in a good head space to take it in and I didn't keep reminding her, but this visit to me this weekend she was finally ready to take the trike back home with her so of course I showed her the box of ashes again, which came as a huge shock to her. But once we both had a little cry together she immediately told me where she wanted to scatter the ashes and it just made so much sense - not another single member of the family would understand the significance of that place except for Don, Lindy and myself unless we were to describe it to them, but it is a patch of local beach with a significant shared experience between the three of us. I think it was quite cathartic to actually do this 6 years later. The last of the ashes has gone. The trike is going to its rightful home, and Lindy will polish it up and restore the chrome handlebars to the pristine state Don was so proud of. It just feels right somehow.