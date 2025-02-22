Paternoster

A day's outing to a quaint little fishing village on the West Coast about an hour's drive from my little fishing village. It is just on the other side of the bay so very close geographically, but quite a long drive around. Lindy's father in law particularly wanted to go to "The Panty Bar" which he had heard of but I didn't take any photos there. It is a dark little pub with thousands and thousands of ladies panties hanging from the ceiling. I am sure they are all unwashed panties that have been taken off the wearer when they have had a little more to drink than is wise, so I didn't feel like I wanted to stand in there much, but it sure seems to draw the crowds coming to have a look.