Black is black...

Found a 90cm end of roll piece of black velvet at a fabric shop at half price when I went in to buy some pinking shears so decided to treat myself in an attempt to motivate myself to start learning to set up table top photos again like I used to years ago. Seems like I have forgotten more than I ever knew about getting the lighting right! It would have been Don's birthday today and I know he would have been encouraging me to get started again.