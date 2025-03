Lesser Double Collared Sunbirds

Sadly I haven't been able to get any decent pics of the sunbirds in my garden anywhere else except at the bird feeder, but if I make the effort to spend a bit more time out there I might start gaining their trust a little. I don't give them sugar water every day though - apart from the fact sugar has become very expensive as the government puts a high tax on it, I don't want to make the birds dependent on me as a source of food so I don't put it out more than twice a week these days.